Tunisias post office tests crypto-powered payments app

In partnership with startups Monetas and DigitUs, the hybrid service provider (which runs eDinar, Tunisia’s official mobile money) will launch a multi-purpose app for the growing number of smartphone users in the North African nation.

The app, which runs on Monetas’ crypto-transaction platform, will launch as a pilot. Once the integration is complete, it will be rolled out to 600,000 eDinar users.

Once live, La Poste customers will be able to action instant money transfers, remittances and purchases in-store and online via QR codes. It will also give them the ability to pay bills and even manage their government ID documents.

To prevent illegal use, issuance and circulation will be controlled by La Poste.