Trust Wallet partners with Mercuryo

This partnership introduces an off-ramp service facilitating the conversion of cryptocurrencies into fiat currency. The integration of this off-ramp service aims to bridge the gap between Web3 and Web2, offering users a user-friendly interface for transitioning between fiat and cryptocurrencies. Such services are considered essential for the mass adoption of Web3 platforms, especially among users accustomed to Web2 services.

Mercuryo's off-ramp service for Trust Wallet allows the conversion of over 30 cryptocurrencies into USD or EUR and is accessible in 135 countries. In the company press release, officials from Mercuryo emphasised the importance of providing a seamless off-ramp service alongside secure crypto storage. They also brought up Trust Wallet's adoption of Mercuryo's service as a global endorsement of their offering.

Trust Wallet representatives reiterated their commitment to simplifying Web3 and enhancing user experience. They also highlighted Mercuryo's addition as an off-ramp provider, offering users more flexibility and security in converting crypto to fiat.

How does the conversion process work?

The process of converting cryptocurrency into fiat on Trust Wallet involves selecting the desired cryptocurrency, entering the amount, and confirming the selection before proceeding to the Mercuryo portal for validation. Users can track the transaction status and receive confirmation upon successful completion.

In case of any issues during the transaction, users can seek assistance from Mercuryo's global support desk. Mercuryo is known for enhancing payment use cases and simplifying user experiences within the decentralised ecosystem. Since 2018, it has partnered with companies such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Ledger.

Trust Wallet enables users to fully own, control, and leverage their digital assets. It provides various features, including secure access to decentralised applications (dApps), storage, management of crypto and NFTs, and staking for rewards.