



President Donald Trump is Trump Media’s largest shareholder, with his son Donald Trump Jr. holding a USD 2.4 billion stake in a trust. The company intends to work with Crypto.com on an arrangement that positions the US President’s social media company in business with a crypto firm that faced substantial legal scrutiny with the US regulations in 2024.











Through this partnership, Trump Media and Crypto.com are set to roll out exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and products via the former’s Truth.Fi brand, introduced in January 2025. Available through Crypto.com’s broker-dealer Foris Capital, the ETFs will reportedly include digital assets and securities with a ‘Made-in-America’ focus across several industries. According to the statement provided, the two companies seek to launch the funds later in 2025, with them being accessible in Europe and Asia in addition to the US. Moreover, as part of this collaboration, Trump Media is set to leverage Crypto.com’s backend technology, custody, and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Cronos, for the ETFs.

Furthermore, Trump Media’s board authorised an investment of nearly USD 250 million through Charles Schwab, intending to diversify its cash holdings. The company mentioned its plans to allocate these funds to several investment options, including ETFs, separately managed accounts, and cryptocurrencies. Also, February 2025 saw Trump Media applying to trademark six investment products, including Truth.Fi Bitcoin Plus ETF, Truth.Fi Made in America ETF, and Truth.Fi U.S. Energy Independence ETF.





How is the Trump administration changing the US crypto market?