Tron, Simplex join forces for TRX purchase

Through the announcement, Simplex acknowledged that it will enable TRX’s purchase with credit cards on its platform. Simplex is a fintech company that acts as a credit card processor in the crypto world, and that makes use of artificial intelligence to provide a fraudless payment option to users.

Tron and Simplex will enable TRX purchase with credit card, as well as zero risk. Also, the crypto payment platform has a proven track record of fraud prevention, allowing user to perform transactions without fear of chargeback or any suspicious activity. Moreover, the integration gives Tron added security, privacy, and dynamic crypto capabilities. The alliance will also increase global access to the TRX digital currency.