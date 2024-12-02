Triple-A integrates PayPal USD for cross-border payments

This addition allows clients to accept the stablecoin as a payment method and facilitates cross-border payments. PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a USD-denominated stablecoin that is fully backed by US dollar deposits, US treasuries, and similar cash equivalents. Since its launch in August 2023, PYUSD has experienced significant growth, with its market capitalization more than doubling and daily transaction volumes increasing by over 600%.

Paxos Trust Company (Paxos) issue PayPal USD. Both PayPal and Paxos provide public reports on the PayPal USD reserve assets. Paxos offers monthly self-reported details on the composition of the PayPal USD reserve assets and independent third-party attestation reports, all available on the PayPal USD Transparency page.





Triple-A aims to increase its payment volumes by more than double by the end of 2024, supported by the integration of PYUSD. The company continues to focus on providing payment and financial solutions that meet the needs of consumers and businesses.





About the companies

Triple-A is a digital currency payment institution that enables businesses to transact in both traditional and digital currencies without volatility. Their payment solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing business operations while maintaining high standards of security and compliance. Triple-A is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and operates globally, with additional licenses in the EU by Banque de France and registration with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

Paxos is a regulated blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform, providing products for a new, efficient financial system. Its blockchain solutions are used by companies such as PayPal, Interactive Brokers, and Mastercard. Paxos issues regulated digital assets including PayPal USD (PYUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP), and Pax Gold (PAXG). Paxos is regulated by the NYDFS in the US and the MAS in Singapore, with offices in New York, London, and Singapore.