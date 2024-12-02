



Following this announcement, Rezo Money customers will have the possibility to perform mobile recharges, pay bills, or other remittance solutions through the use of cryptocurrency. The strategic deal will also allow clients to top up mobile phones for family and friends in multiple regions around the world while leveraging crypto.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Triple-A x Rezo Money partnership

Rezo Money was developed for converting digital assets like stablecoins into tangible services, such as airtime, electricity, and subscription payments, across more than 160 countries. This service also eliminates the need to cash out cryptocurrency into traditional local currency, while making crypto a viable and convenient option for daily transactions. By enabling such functionalities and opportunities, the partnership strengthens financial inclusion and bridges the gap between crypto assets and real-world applications.

By enabling crypto-based mobile recharges and bill payments, the companies aim to make digital currencies practical, fast, and secure for the everyday needs of clients and partners. The firms will also develop a practical ecosystem where cryptocurrencies can be leveraged for everyday essentials, while also focusing on making digital finance more accessible to underserved communities around the world.

At the same time, the strategic deal reinforces Rezo Money’s overall commitment to financial optimisation in emerging markets. Building on multiple development and expansion initiatives, Rezo Money is expected to continue to offer users secure and efficient tools and education, aiming to accelerate the process of unlocking the overall potential of digital finance.