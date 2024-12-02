This partnership comes as a response to the cryptocurrency market facing impending regulatory changes and increased institutional adoption.











Details on the collaboration

A robust, easily configurable trade surveillance tool is essential to support institutions as they navigate the rapidly changing crypto regulatory environment.

Through this collaboration, the companies will provide an integrated solution that combines Trillium's trade surveillance platform with Kaiko's crypto market data. These tools help financial institutions detect and prevent nefarious trading activities quickly, accurately, and effectively. This way, customers will have access to comprehensive market coverage and algorithmic detection filters.





Global crypto regulation enforcement

2024 witnessed legislative and regulatory advances in the crypto sector globally. Governments worldwide are taking concrete steps to regulate the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries more effectively.

In the EU, the adoption of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation marks a landmark effort to create a comprehensive legal framework for crypto assets across Member States. The framework supports market integrity and financial stability by regulating public offers of crypto-assets, ensuring that companies are licenced and compliant.

From January 2026 all service providers will have to obtain the name of senders and beneficiaries, whatever the amount being transferred. Moreover, any self-hosted wallets holding over EUR 1,000 will need to undergo wallet ownership verification for transactions.

In the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) continues its rigorous oversight of cryptocurrency businesses, enforcing stringent marketing and reporting standards to ensure consumer safety and market transparency. There are cryptocurrency-specific reporting requirements relating to KYC standards, as well as AML and combating the financing of terrorism.

The World Economic Forum notes that international alignment on certain cryptocurrency rules is necessary to maximise the advantages of the underlying technology and to manage the risk.