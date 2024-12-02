Trestor Foundation to launch crypto-clad digital currency in India

The Trestor Network or T-Net, is a decentralized peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. From a consumer perspective, T- Net is a computer program or mobile app that provides a personal digital wallet that allows a user to send and receive Trests with them.

T-Net, like Bitcoin, is an open source, peer-to-peer network with irreversible transactions which are sent over the internet. T-Net uses an advanced form of the same underlying cryptography as Bitcoin and whose network nodes can be run by anyone.

Unlike Bitcoin, T-Net allows usernames for accounts (Bitcoin has long 26-35 digit alphanumeric addresses which are impossible to memorize). T-Net solves the double spending problem with consensus instead of proof-of-work (which is used by Bitcoin). Consensus is the process by which the entire network agrees on the same ledger. It is what keeps everybody on the same page.