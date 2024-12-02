Travel IT company integrates Bitcoin via partnership with BitPay

ypsilon.NET, a Europe-based internet travel technology provider offers e-travel solutions to more than 5,000 customers and 80,000 internet travel portals worldwide. Its services include the development of modular internet booking engines, ticketing automation, mid-office systems, low-cost carrier content, and cache data.

The company’s outreach to such a wide global clientele makes it a natural propagator for Bitcoin. Following the announcement, one of the ypsilon.NET’s customers — a German-based travel planning websitenurflug.de — has already integrated Bitcoin as one of its payment methods, enabling customers to purchase air tickets, book hotel rooms and rent cars with the digital currency.

The arrival of innovative PoS terminals and Bitcoin ATMs across the globe has also ensured to inform travelers about the innumerable benefits of using digital currency. In all those years, Bitcoin has become more accessible to a common man and it promises more results thanks to companies like ypsilon.NET.