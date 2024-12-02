TransFi partners with Volt



Under this partnership, TransFi and Volt are set to deliver enhanced accessibility and seamless ramps to Web3. TransFi's vast coverage of local payment methods across the world in currencies native to the respective regions, coupled with Volt’s connectivity, provides a strong base for users and businesses to experience smooth onboarding to the decentralised and borderless world of Web3.











As per the press release, the companies are starting the integration with payment methods supported by the EPC (European Payments Council), SEPA Credit Transfers and QR Code-based Euro transfers in the Eurozone region. Users can pay by simply scanning the details with a smartphone camera which makes it quick while also minimising hassles like manual errors or typos.





The partnership will enable TransFi to facilitate modern payment services to its customer base in Europe. Going forward, TransFi is looking to integrate native payments from other regions like Latin America as well. Officials from TransFi emphasised that Open Banking and QR-based SEPA payments have been integral in solving the complexities with traditional ways of making payments and have opened new doors to a seamless payment experience in real-time.





About TransFi

TransFi is a crypto on-ramp and off-ramp solutions provider focused on emerging markets with the widest coverage of native payment methods in addition to cards and bank transfers with a very high conversion rate, supports local currencies, local ID, and local languages, offering easy user experience with low entry barrier and at the lowest processing fees. The company is currently live in over 100 countries for credit and debit cards and another 100+ payment methods in local currencies.







Based in the US, TransFi aims to actively integrate all major payment methods in the Eurozone region, as well as enable Web3 access for the next billion users around the globe with a deep focus on emerging markets like Asia, Latin America, and Africa.





About Volt

Volt's mission is to build the infrastructure for global instant payments. Its open payments gateway allows merchants and PSPs to process transactions securely between accounts held at more than 5,000 banks in the UK, the EU and Brazil. Volt’s aggregation model provides open payments reach and seeks to maximise the speed, security and resilience of transactions.

