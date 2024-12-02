Transdev accepts Bitcoin for Isilines journeys in France

Isilines is a subsidiary of Transdev and is working with Paymium, a French start-up specializing in secure and compliant exchange between Bitcoin and euros, to implement this solution. Paymium operates a Blockchain decentralized storage technology that is seamless and secure. It is the first European exchange platform that offers a unique Bitcoin/euro service in compliance with European regulations on payment services according to CCN.

By using Bitcoin as a payment method, transactions will be validated in ten minutes, allowing immediate conversion of funds in euros, and also provides a means for tourists to avoid exchange fees associated with credit card payments.

Though the use of Bitcoins as a payment method at Isilines is not yet available on the mobile reservation system, its implementation has been finalized on the website.

Isilines plans to take stock of its operation after six months having ended its free usage period of service with Paymium. Afterward, a standard commission of 0.59% will apply.