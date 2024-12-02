



As per the information detailed in the press release, Transact365, a global service provider supporting merchants across the world, expanded its crypto processing solutions and now, through its proprietary technology, delivers ten cryptocurrencies under its suite of international payment solutions. Additionally, by being an early adopter of payments for digital currencies, the company has enabled merchants to accept crypto payments since 2018.











More information on the announcement

After the current update, Transact365 is set to allow merchants leveraging its payments platform to accept and process five new cryptocurrencies, including ERC20, TRON & TRC20, Binance Coin (BNB) & Binance Smart Chain (BSC), globally. The upgrade comes as an addition to the already present capabilities which enable merchants to accept and process Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDTT/USDTE), and Litecoin (LTC). Also, considering the current crypto environment, Transact365 mentioned its awareness regarding compliance policies specific to the industry, such as Markets in Crypto Assets Regulations (MiCA), the travel rule, and the source of wealth.



Moreover, representatives from Transact365 highlighted that the company is committed to enabling merchants with improved technology and providing them with access to payment solutions that can support their business objectives and customer preferences. By expanding its cryptocurrency processing capabilities, the company intended to advance its allegiance to offering security, whilst ensuring simplified transactions worldwide.



In addition, as a PCI Level 1 Payment Gateway, Transact365 is connected to more than 50 global acquirers and alternative payment methods, with the company supporting Visa and Mastercard transactions and Open Banking payments. Through its solutions, the fintech aims to serve the needs and requirements of merchants intending to digitally enhance their operations and enter the online space.