Trading Strategy partners with Enzyme to augment on-chain asset management

Enzyme’s userbase can now approach complex algorithmic trading schemes created by Trading Strategy’s expert quant and strategy creator community through the Enzyme app. Strategies will be available both on Enzyme's website and Trading Strategy’s website, which is accessible through a different frontend. For Enzyme users, these features will appear as a vault with a special Asset Manager that is executed by an automated protocol.











Offering the ability to create one’s own trading strategies

For users who want to make their own algorithmic trading strategies for DeFi, now they can create and test these Python-based strategies by using the Trading Strategy framework and protocol, whilst having the familiarity and trust of using Enzyme’s smart vaults.

This collaboration will provide DeFi users with access to professional and sophisticated financial tools. The two teams will collaborate from both a technical and operational perspective, making DeFi more professional and accessible.





Enabling secure and efficient trading

Trading Strategy will utilise Enzyme’s smart on-chain vaults, which provide secure, transparent, and trusted smart contracts. Enzyme users can interact with decentralised exchanges, protocols and execute trades on-chain. Enzyme’s on-chain vaults have a proven track record in the DeFi space with over 1,300 live vaults and highs of USD 230+ million in assets under management. Trading Strategy users will benefit from enhanced security, better trade execution and more transparency through Enzyme’s smart vaults without needing the technical blockchain knowhow or resources to safely execute trades automatically. This leaves more time to focus on developing better performing trading strategies.

Officials from Enzyme said that this partnership opens up a crucial piece of infrastructure for professional quants interested in digital assets. The combination of Enzyme’s asset management system and Trading Strategy’s quant framework creates new possibilities to build and backtest on-chain DeFi strategies in a transparent, non-custodial, and secure way. Making this accessible directly via the Enzyme app provides a simple and seamless user experience.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Enzyme said that their service is one of the most mature DeFi protocols in the market, showing a real use case for public blockchains. By having robust Python-based trading automation support from Trading Strategy, Enzyme users can benefit from advanced systematic trading strategies and AI, besides discretionary management by asset managers.





Workshop session and technical guidance by Trading Strategy

For those seeking to integrate automated trading strategies into DeFi, Trading Strategy has documented a workshop session at Avalanche Summit titled ‘Porting PineScript-based trading strategies to DeFi.’ For technical details regarding Enzyme and Python integration, individuals can refer to the eth_defi Python package API documentation. Any inquiries can be addressed by joining the Trading Strategy Discord.