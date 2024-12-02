Dark pools refer to off-exchange trading between two parties and account for more than 40 percent of the volume of stocks being traded on a given day. Kenna pioneered the concept of dark pool trading at his first Bitcoin exchange, Tradehill, which operated during Bitcoin’s infancy.

TradeZero is a global platform that already allows commission-free stock and ETF trading, as well as the ability to trade equity and index options.

TradeZero also offers a user-friendly experience in both functionality and navigation of digital currency markets with real-time price indexes. In addition, clients can send both national (fiat) and digital currencies to each other directly, with digital currency transfers made at no cost. Around-the-clock email and web chat support is also provided.

TradeZero is an online broker dealer that is registered with the Securities Commission of the Bahamas. TradeZero offers commission-free stock trading to the US markets. Jered Kenna is one of the original pioneers of Bitcoin mining and trading. He launched the first US Bitcoin exchange in 2011 and is internationally recognized as an expert on digital currencies.