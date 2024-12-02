TradeTogether gets MAS exemption

The exemption allows the company to manage funds investing in cryptocurrencies, also classified as non-capital markets products. TradeTogether, who had recently participated as co-exhibitor at Singapore Fintech Festival 2021 under the Singapore Fintech Association Pavilion, announced after a few weeks of their incorporation in September 2021 of a pre-seed funding of USD 500K.

Representatives say that the company’s Crypto Fund product scheme will allow them to establish their footprint in Singapore and to accelerate the growth effort within the region along with their mobile app which will be ready beginning 2022.