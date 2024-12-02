Tradeteq partners XinFin to offer tokenised trade finance products





The offering utilises XDC Network’s blockchain technology to transform trade finance assets, which are re-packaged and distributed by Tradeteq, into non-fungible tokens. Institutional investors can buy and sell these tokens, which represent the value of an off-chain asset. This gives token holders legal entitlement to an asset or package of assets.

To ensure a secure migration of these assets from an off-chain product to an on-chain token, Tradeteq and XinFin have partnered with both a traditional off-chain asset custodian as well as a digital asset custodian.