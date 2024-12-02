TradeStars announces IDO launching

The IDO is now open for whitelisting and will allow users to purchase TradeStars’ $TSX Token across BSC Pad and Zeroswap.

By allowing users to trade and monetise fractional NFTs which represent real-life athletes, fans can use their knowledge to invest in specific sports stars, and see their value go up or down based on actual performance.

The game is entirely managed by Smart Contracts on the blockchain, which allows for fractionalised NFTs to be created for each athlete. The ability to split or fractionalise NFTs representing these sports stars is the key ingredient, as it enables secure partial ownership of assets. Instead of every user fighting over a single Lionel Messi, LeBron James, or Mike Trout, TradeStars allows users to invest in fractions of these athletes; meaning opportunities to trade on top performers are massively increased.

Fractional NFT markets are the main items on the TradeStars platform, and in effect, act like the liquidity pools seen on conventional DEXs (decentralised exchanges). A Fractional NFT market is composed of real-life performances of sports people tokenized through the Fractionable NFT; and its circulating supply of shares or ‘Smart Tokens’.