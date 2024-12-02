Trade Santa integrates futures trading via Binance

TradeSanta is a crypto trading platform aimed at novice and professional traders, allowing customers to use trading robots to react to market movements and aiming to make automated trading accessible to everyone. In order to find the optimal trading strategy, TradeSanta allows its users to run through their strategies with virtual bots under real market conditions. In addition, TradeSanta provides crypto investors with a trading terminal through which all trades across different crypto exchanges can be processed in the same user interface.

The platform's automated trading can be applied to six crypto exchanges, now including Binance. With TradeSanta, crypto investors can now take advantage of Binance's 125 times leverage maximum. To do this, traders must simply link their trading robot to Binance and set a corresponding leverage. For crypto investors who are already working with leverage, automated trading is also a useful addition, as the opportunities and risks of the market can be maximised or minimised. All TradeSanta members who have the maximum subscription for USD 30 per month can access the new feature right now.