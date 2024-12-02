Trade Republic creates web version of investment platform

According to a Trade Republic representative, this has been one of the main customer wishes. Until now, the fintech has focused on young target groups, some of whom are investing in exchange-traded securities such as stocks and ETFs for the first time or who have savings plans in place. Customers can now also invest via the web interface on computers or tablets.

Over 9000 stocks and ETFs can now be traded commission-free via the web, and savings plans are also available. The filter function is new, which enables investors to find the investment of their choice and to compare companies. The first login only requires the registered telephone number and PIN. After that, users can initially trade in stocks and ETFs, cryptocurrencies and derivatives. All existing customers will receive an email notification, with the onboarding of the customers taking place gradually. Investing via the web is possible with all browsers that are not older than a year. It is also possible to use the app and the web application in parallel.