Toku partners with Teknos Associates to advance token solutions





This strategic partnership combines Toku's simple platform for token compensation solutions and Teknos' valuation expertise to allow crypto companies to provide tax efficient strategies for their token incentive plans. Key challenges addressed in the market include:

Standardised token valuations: The two will guide companies and their global teams through jurisdiction specific tax law to provide valuation expertise;

Pre-token launch tax efficiencies: Ensure that companies and employees do not leave millions and potentially hundreds of millions on the table by providing valuation methodologies alongside election filings on token purchase agreements;

Savings for clients and enhanced employee experiences: The partnership will provide a streamlined solution for crypto companies preparing to launch a token and ensure a smooth experience for their team members receiving them;

The collaboration between Toku and Teknos marks a significant step towards simplifying token incentive plans and token compensation plans.

Officials from Toku said that together with Teknos Associates the advance their vision to uncomplicate token compensation by ensuring accurate and compliant token valuations and tax payments. The new partner brings a wealth of experience and precision in crypto valuation that will benefit clients.

Also commenting on this alliance, representatives from Teknos Associates added that their collaboration with Toku is a natural synergy. Combining their proven valuation methodologies with Toku's expertise in global token compensation and tax compliance will set a new industry standard for accuracy and strategic financial decision-making.





What does Toku do?

Toku redefines how leading companies handle token compensation, simplifying token payroll, token grant administration, and tax compliance in 100+ jurisdictions globally.





More information about Teknos Associates

With nearly a decade of specialisation in the cryptocurrency space, Teknos Associates has established itself as the top provider of token and digital asset valuations.

As pioneers in this emerging industry, Teknos brings expertise and rigorous methodology to each valuation engagement. The company's early leadership enabled it to build strong collaborative relationships with prominent law firms, accounting practices, venture capital funds, and other key players across the blockchain and Web3 industries. This expansive network and depth of experience provide insights that continue to enhance Teknos Associates' valuation capabilities.