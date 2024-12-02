



Through this strategic agreement, Tokeny and ONYZE intend to support the adoption of institutional tokenization in Europe, with the two companies planning to accelerate time to market by offering the necessary tools. The partnership comes during a period where institutions face substantial difficulties in integrating asset tokenization to augment their capability to fractionalize, trade, and transfer real assets on a blockchain. Despite asset tokenization supporting financial advancement, many organisations struggle with developing on-chain finance operating systems for the issuance, management, and distribution of permissioned tokenized assets, as well as ensuring security in the custody and management of private keys.











Tokeny and ONYZE’s offering

As part of its offering, Tokeny provides a white-label platform and APIs for complete customisation, allowing institutions to issue, manage, and distribute tokenized assets efficiently. Through its technology, users can benefit from a simplified integration with any service provider via the standardised ERC-3643 framework, automated compliance to ensure that only authorised investors can hold tokens with built-in transfer restrictions, and native DeFi compatibility. ONYZE is set to contribute to this partnership through a regulated custody wallet infrastructure developed to ensure scaled safety and integrity for private keys.

Commenting on the announcement, representatives from ONYZE underlined that collaborating with Tokeny is set to allow the two companies to merge their knowledge to mitigate the current challenges present in the market, offering institutions a simplified and secure on-chain solution. At the same time, Tokeny mentioned that teaming up with ONYZE is set to support the launch of tokenized products, with an interoperable solution for issuance, management, and compliance.





