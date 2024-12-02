Tokenise Stock Exchange, GMEX to launch regulated digital exchange

GMEX provides multi-asset digital and conventional exchange and post-trade business and technology solutions. The partnership aims to deliver capital raises through tokenised securities via blockchain technology, by enabling issuers to tokenise their equity, debt, and income streams.

The partnership, established in September 2019, has now delivered a live digital exchange platform to support securities issuance, trading, surveillance, clearing, settlement, and custody. While operating out of London and the Caribbean, Tokenise is licensed in Barbados – a regulatory friendly jurisdiction when it comes to digital securities.

Tokenise uses the proven GMEX Fusion hybrid centralised & blockchain distributed ledger technology suite, which is deployed by multiple international regulated financial institutions around the globe. The company is currently in conversation with the first set of issuers and investors, according to the official press release.