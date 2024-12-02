



The collaboration aims to improve accessibility by integrating Onramper’s solution into token.com’s newly updated Solana wallet, now available on the App Store and Google Play.











With this integration, users of token.com can now fund their Solana wallets directly within the app using more than 130 payment methods, eliminating the need to navigate multiple platforms. Onramper’s aggregation technology supports crypto transactions in over 190 countries, enabling a borderless user experience.

This integration allows token.com users to purchase cryptocurrencies directly, using their preferred local payment methods, without leaving the app. Supported payment methods include traditional options like credit and debit cards and region-specific alternatives catering to a diverse global user base.





Improving user experience through smart routing and conversion

Onramper’s routing engine plays a critical role in optimising the user experience by providing real-time recommendations for the most favorable conversion rates. This ensures that token.com users receive maximum value for their fiat while reducing the likelihood of failed transactions.

This level of automation and optimisation simplifies the process of purchasing tokens, making token.com more accessible to crypto newcomers and enthusiasts alike.The partnership comes as token.com introduces a revamped interface focused on token discovery, using a social-media-inspired feed. The platform enables users to interact with crypto projects as they would with social profiles, improving engagement and understanding of the crypto ecosystem.

The new wave of crypto UXThe emergence of token.com’s TikTok-style interface reflects a broader shift within Web3 toward social-fi. This trend is gaining momentum as platforms like friend.tech, which reached over USD 50 million in trading volume within its first months, and Phaver, which integrates decentralized identity with social rewards, demonstrate strong user traction. In August 2024, social dApps accounted for 23% of industry activity, second only to gaming applications, underscoring the industry's pivot toward more intuitive and engaging crypto interfaces. This design philosophy is particularly resonant with Millennials and Gen Z, who prioritise interactivity, education, and community over traditional trading dashboards.