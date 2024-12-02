TigoCTM kick-starts operations for worldwide sales

TigoCTM has created a business opportunity that allows users to exploit Bitcoin and Dash usage, fund wallets, and then turn coins back into cash. Customers don’t need to have technical skills, industry contacts, or cryptocurrency education.

According to the company’s representatives Bitcoin, dash, and other cryptocurrencies are popular because wire transfers are often impossible, and if not, require several days to process. Cryptocurrency transfers are instantaneous, and countries with questionable currency values can be better equipped to maintain their value.

Most locations lack an easy way to convert Bitcoin into and out of cash. Until now, technical issues have blocked new business owners from taking advantage of this opportunity. In addition, success in this industry requires network knowledge of other players in the field. TigoCTM has created a franchise in this new field, by providing training, technical support, and a powerful network within the cryptocurrency field.