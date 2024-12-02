Thomson Reuters advocates blockchain technology via London hackathon

The project focuses on blockchain technology and involves also Imperial College of London, UCL, Crypto Compare, Ethcore, and Oraclize. The blockchain hackathon takes place in Canary Wharf, London. Canary Wharf is the financial heart of London and it is a premier place for such an event. Engaging with blockchain developers is the primary purpose and Thomson Reuters also brings BlockOne ID, a solution developed by Thomson Reuters’ engineers.

Barclays, Innovate Finance, Clearmatics, Coinsilium, and Tramonex will provide financial support to the event.

Besides organizing a hackathon, Thomson Reuters has also joined the R3 blockchain consortium unveiling its attitude towards embracing distributed ledger technology as a whole.