Themis raises USD 9 mln in seed funding

Themis allows banks, fintechs, and cryptocurrencies to create a strong compliance environment instantly when enabling collaboration, allowing industries to create mutual standards and push innovation forward.

The company is building enterprise-grade software that is already used by fintechs and community banks and will use the funds to hire key executives and build new partnerships with industry players. Themis’ solutions provide customisable tech and boost a user-friendly interface, making it easier for members of various industries to achieve specific priorities through a singular compliance tool.

In the past year, Themis focused on developing a product that integrates both innovative and well-established industries, including crypto, to formalise regulatory standards to benefit both investors and companies.