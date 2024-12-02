The US Department of Transportation could use crypto tokens incentives

Its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program unveiled a raft of proposed research areas, including one that proposes investigating the use of crypto tokens to incentivize approaches to what it calls ‘modality use by consumers.’

The information was included in a pre-solicitation notice issued on 6 January 2022. Per the document, the research area envisions that, as the US economy emerges from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, parking space for consumers, workers and other drivers will become limited.

As the commission explains, the use of blockchain technology could ensure real-time, transparent information on incentives to travellers, provide secure decentralized management of tokens and guarantee the credibility of data, enable the use of novel gamification strategies amongst users as a further incentive, and facilitate the coordination and scaling of the system to multiple facilities.