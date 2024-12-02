The Mizuho Financial Group to develop blockchain technology

The partnership between the two companies is meant to leverage the power of the blockchain for the company’s advantage. By doing so, a couple of benefits such as efficient, transparent and more secure transactions can be achieved, thus offering customers a superior experience. The change will also help the Mizuho Group to better keep track of their data.

The Mizuho Financial Group is a global financial institution, while Cognizant is a provider of information technology services, consulting, and more.