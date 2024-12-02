The European Central Bank asks for public's opinion on CBDC

The central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be more than one intended for use between banks. It would represent a more profound change in the way finance works.

‘As Europeans are increasingly turning to digital in the ways they spend, save, and invest, we should be prepared to issue a digital euro, if needed. I’m also keen to hear your views on it’, the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in a tweet announcing the survey.

While acknowledging that the ECB is still reviewing the possibility of issuing a digital euro, the central bank president also announced the launch of a public consultation to enable consumers and Europeans to express their preference and share with the European financial authorities whether they would be happy to use a digital euro just in the way they use a euro coin or a euro banknote.

If you are interested to learn more about the topic of CBDC, feel free to check our central bank digital currency series here.