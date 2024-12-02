The Bayesian Group acquires Money Button to offer digital wallet solution

Via the Money Button digital asset wallet, users have access to multiple outputs, blockchain data, smart contracts, currency conversion, a REST API, and an OAuth API. The acquisition of Money Button enhanced the Bayesian Group’s ability to develop its smart contracts management platform and liquidity ecosystem.

The Bayesian Group is a collective o f companies operating in the Fintech and Digital Asset Investment market. Bayesian Labs creates software, market research and trading algorithms. Built on top of that technology and research are financial services such as Market Making, Liquidity Provision and an OTC desk delivered by Fabriik Markets. The Fund (a segregated portfolio) is an alpha-generating AI-powered hedge fund that leverages proprietary algorithms to provide outsized returns to its institutional investors.