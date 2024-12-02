





Real-world spending using cryptocurrency

The card allows users to spend USDC, USDT, Wrapped AVAX, and AVAX online and in-store. It opens an alternative payment option globally through the Visa network, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms, wallets, and conversions to access and spend digital assets.

The Avalanche Card makes real-world transactions easier across borders for conversionless spending, providing a secure alternative, especially in underbanked regions with limited access to traditional banking. With the aim to grow the mainstream adoption of DeFi, Avalanche is committed to offering accessible ways to blockchain for users.

The card offers instant access to users' crypto assets with spend alerts, freezing, and PIN changes available, among other standard features, for complete control and security. When users sign up for the Avalanche Card, they receive a new self-custody wallet and unique address per asset.

The card will initially be available for individuals residing in Latin America and the Caribbean. According to an official press release, sign-ups for the Avalanche Card are surging across Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, reflecting growing demand for crypto-based payment solutions in emerging markets.

Residents or citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Russia, North Korea, Syria, and Iran, along with the regions of Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk are not eligible to sign up regardless of where they reside.





More about Avalanche

Avalanche is a low-latency blockchain platform designed for builders who need high performance at scale. The network’s architecture allows for the creation of sovereign, efficient and fully interoperable public and private L1 blockchains which leverage the Avalanche Consensus Mechanism to achieve high throughput and near-instant transaction finality. Avalanche offers a fast, low-cost environment for building decentralised applications.