Thailand's Central Bank selects Giesecke+Devrient to design CBDC prototype

BoT chose G+D for the proof-of-concept retail CBDC project, according to CoinDesk. The bank has allocated USD 320,000 for the project, which includes taxes, transportation, registration fees, and other expenses.

The bank announced in early April 2021 that it had begun accepting public feedback on its retail CBDC with an end date of June 15. Retail CBDCs differ from wholesale CBDCs in that they are digital extensions of a nation's currency, while wholesale CBDCs refer to interbank settlement infrastructure.

G+D and BoT had not responded to a CoinDesk request for comment by the time of publication.

