



Following this announcement, SEC is currently assessing whether both retail and institutional investors could trade spot Bitcoin ETFs locally, according to the officials of the regulator.

In addition, it was also mentioned that the institutions need to move along with more adoption of cryptocurrencies around the world, as the country is expected to adapt and ensure that investors have more options in crypto assets with proper protection and security.











More information on Thailand’s strategy for securing Bitcoin ETF approval

In 2024, Thailand’s One Asset Management introduced a fund-of-funds, which was developed in order to offer exposure to overseas spot Bitcoin WTFs, while direct Bitcoin ETF listing still remains off-limits.

Thailand’s SEC is also currently considering allowing firms and companies with strong credit ratings to issue stablecoins backed by corporate bonds in order to optimise the overall wide access to debt markets. Furthermore, the process of issuing government bond-backed stablecoins for retail and institutional investors was also proposed, as well as the development of a Bitcoin sandbox in Phuket for tourism-related transactions and payments.

At the beginning of 2025, Thailand’s Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) also announced that it plans to propose closing Polymarket, a cryptocurrency-based prediction market, for multiple alleged illegal gambling activities, as the overall use of cryptocurrency for trading and betting is against the law.

While Polymarket was blocked in Singapore, withdrawn from France, and banned in Taiwan, the website is still currently active.