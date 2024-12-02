Thai central bank investigates building central bank digital currency for payments

The CBDC prototype will be integrated with the procurement and financial management systems of Siam Cement and its suppliers, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said in a statement. The project will begin in July 2020 and is expected to conclude by the end of 2020, BOT said, adding its scope will include conducting a feasibility study.

Many central banks are looking into the potential for CBDCs. They differ from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which are produced by solving complex math puzzles and governed by disparate online communities instead of a centralised body, according to Reuters.