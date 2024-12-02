TGBEX, a producer of physical Bitcoins, has launched its services in the UK

The QR code corresponds to the public address applied to the back and, as such, it enables owners to ‘verify’ the Bitcoin balance,

John Middleton, TGBEX co-founder, informs that the coins are produced by generating private keys offline and by engraving the particular keys onto the coins, which are then secured, loaded with Bitcoin and all records of private keys destroyed.

Middleton also states that every coin is engraved via a CAM process to reduce the likelihood of human error and each coin is checked and signed off on the certificate and order form.

TGBEX coins come in denominations of 0.5BTC, 1BTC, 2BTC and 5BTC, made from brass alloys with various finishes, together with a branded velvet box. 10BTC and 20BTC coins are made from solid silver (hallmarked by the Birmingham Assay office) and come in a handmade box, with a plaque insert reading “GENESIS EDITION” (also imprinted on the front of each coin).

TGBEX engraves public and private keys onto the obverse of the coins, with the private key covered by a holographic security sticker.