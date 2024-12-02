Texas Blockchain Council takes legal action against EIA





Following this announcement, the legal action underscores the Texas Blockchain Council’s strategy to protect the overall rights, privacy, and interests of the industry against governmental overreach and politically motivated administrative actions.

Alongside one of its members, Riot Platforms, the TBC initiated legal proceedings against the US Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration in order to challenge an alleged unprecedented and illegal data collection demand that took place against the bitcoin mining industry.







Recently, the EIA issued an `emergency` survey to multiple bitcoin mining companies in the region, demanding them to provide highly proprietary information, including specifications of the machines that are used in each facility, specific locations of the mining operations, as well as contractual data that related to each commercial energy partners, among others. The material stated that the administration intended to publish this sensitive information, while also suggesting that it will be abused in order to further target the industry, according to statements from The White House.

The Texas Blockchain Council took this strategy as a direct assault on private businesses under the disguise of an emergency, which also lacked legitimate grounds and demonstrated clear political bias. Furthermore, the TBC aims to safeguard the interest of bitcoin miners and the overall broader rights of all industries against invasive governmental demands, while also underscoring the critical balance between the freedom to optimise operations within the digital landscape and the regulatory requirements.

The unprecedented government intrusion which was represented by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration’s data collection demand marked a concerning escalation in the overall regulation and oversight of the cryptocurrency industry. The legal action highlights the overall lack of grounds for such an emergency survey and aims to demonstrate that the agency failed to allow for the required notice and comment period.

At the same time, the legal challenge does not represent an isolated request for information, but a defense against a broader pattern of regulatory overreach that threatened the very acceleration of bitcoin industry development, as well as overall economic growth.



