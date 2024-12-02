Tether launches on Avalanche





Avalanche is a decentralized smart contracts platform built for the scale of global finance. The protocol is designed as a scalable ecosystem with the aim of delivering near-instant transaction finality while levying low transaction fees that are fractions of a cent. Avalanche is compatible with Solidity, a programming language, primarily used on Ethereum. This enables Ethereum developers to build decentralised apps (DApps).

USDt is a stablecoin with a market capitalisation of USD 58 billion, having added USD 37 billion since January 1, 2021. USDt works across a diversity of different blockchains, including Algorand, Bitcoin Cash’s Simple Ledger Protocol (SLP), Ethereum, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni, Tron, and Solana.