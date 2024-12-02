



Tether's investment in StablR demonstrates its commitment to the European market and its endorsement of fully regulated stablecoins. This decision coincides with several stablecoin launches in Europe, such as StablR's EURR and USDR, which aimed to upgrade liquidity management, lower transaction costs, and provide substantial savings for their users.

The European stablecoin market, which has a market cap nearing USD 400 million for EUR-pegged stablecoins alone, has gained considerable traction in recent months. This growth is largely fuelled by the upcoming implementation of the EU’s MiCA framework, set to take effect on December 30th. This comprehensive regulatory change requires exchanges and stablecoin issuers to comply with strict standards throughout the jurisdiction.

StablR will leverage the newly launched tokenization platform, Hadron by Tether, which debuted last month. StablR is committed to compliance and reliability while planning to expand across additional networks using Hadron by Tether, upgrading accessibility and interoperability in the blockchain ecosystem.

This platform aims to simplify the tokenization process for stocks, bonds, commodities, stablecoins, and more. Hadron by Tether is designed to offer user-friendly software as a service interface that supports the entire token lifecycle for individuals, businesses, and nation-states. Additionally, it focuses on providing a robust compliance toolkit that includes Know-Your-Customer (KYC), Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), Know-Your-Transaction, risk management, and secondary market ecosystem monitoring.

StablR acquired an EMI licence

In July 2024, StablR obtained an EMI licence from the Malta Financial Services Authority for its MiCAR-compliant stablecoins, EURR and USDR. These fully backed stablecoins catered to financial institutions and retail users seeking secure digital assets. They were ERC-20 and Solana-compatible, allowing transfers to Ethereum and Solana wallets.