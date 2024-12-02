Tether and Bitfinex provide real-world currency on the blockchain

Verified exchange clients can now fund accounts and withdraw USD balances without using traditional financial institutions.

Tether aims to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technologies by enabling individuals to use the currencies with which they are familiar on a decentralized network. Users of Tether leverage a secure platform that allows deposited USD (and soon EUR, CNY and others) to be converted into Tether currency on a 1-to-1 basis and held in their online or offline wallet.

Each Tether is backed 1-to-1 by its corresponding currency, which can be viewed and verified via the Tether.to website and on the Blockchain.