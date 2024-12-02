Tesla accepts Bitcoin payments 

Initially, the option is only available in the US, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that Bitcoin payments will also be possible in other countries over the course of 2021. Since 24 March 2021, Tesla has been accepting payments in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin when buying its electric cars. Tesla is however not planning to exchange the Bitcoin amounts collected through payments into classic currencies. In February 2021, Tesla announced the purchase of Bitcoin for USD 1.5 billion and also announced that it would soon accept payments in the digital currency.

Bitcoin payments at Tesla are not as simple as entering a credit card number, seeing as the prices on the Tesla website are still in USD, and the buyer gets a converted BTC amount that they have to pay within a certain time window. Tesla has given an approximate value of BTC 0.0018376 for the order fee of USD 100. Tesla warns that the Bitcoin payment can be lost if the wrong address is entered during the transfer because Bitcoin payments cannot be reversed. Currently, Bitcoin is the only digital currency accepted by Tesla.