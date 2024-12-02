TeraExchange to launch first regulated Bitcoin derivatives platform

The platform integrates a Bitcoin swap product and a Bitcoin price index respectively. As a swap execution facility (SEF), TeraExchange is structuring the Bitcoin swap marketplace to be regulated under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) rules.

TeraExchange representatives have informed that the Bitcoin derivative and the Tera Bitcoin price index were created to meet the growing demand of global merchants, payment processors, miners, and raise funds for a hedging tool.

In March 2014, TeraExchange announced that an affiliate of the company had created the first unregulated USD/Bitcoin Swap. TeraExchange began the process of working with the CFTC in February 2014.

The Bitcoin price index focuses on global data points, global underlying exchange input, and the resulting information is homogenized and not susceptible to manipulation. The Tera Bitcoin Price Index employs a dynamic algorithm that compiles and filters data on a real-time basis from a number of widely utilized global Bitcoin exchanges, the source also reports.

To access the Bitcoin swaps marketplace, traders will use the same front-end for TeraExchange, which also executes interest-rates swaps, CDS, and NDFs for currencies.