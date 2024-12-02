TeraExchange to go public after merger with MGT

As per the partnership, the operator of Bitcoin derivatives platform TeraExchange will go public on the New York Stock Exchange.

Other public bitcoin companies like Bitcoin Shop trade OTC, while WPCS, the former owners ofBTX Trader, and BitGold have traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market Composite or will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, respectively.

The agreement, scheduled to be finalized in March 2015 and approved by shareholders, would see MGT issue shares of its common stock to Tera Group representing 70% of the company’s pro forma equity.