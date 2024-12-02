TeraBlock receives USD 2.4 million funding

TeraBlock has completed a successful capital round from a variety of investors, including AU21, BTX Capital, and Blocksync Ventures to support the company's operations and growth. The company aims to become a one-stop solution for all needs of crypto newbies by offering a range of trading automation tools that can be used on the Accompany blockchain. Users will be able to buy crypto through the TeraBlock exchange using any debit or credit card and easily manage the assets through trading automation.

TeraBlock offers four indices based on total market capitalisation, asset performance, project overview and statistical data with different risk-return profiles. Once an index is selected and confirmed, the platform will automatically buy and trade the funds. It looks for the best exit opportunity at the time of a market correction to protect the funds from high volatility. For advanced users, TeraBlock offers an automated portfolio trading tool, where users can set their own strategies by choosing from a list of options or defining their own. The TeraBlock Exchange is powered by the TBC Token, a utility token that helps minimise fees. If a user holds a percentage of their portfolio in TBC, the platform will waive all fees beyond the standard exchange fee, even for automated strategies and indices.