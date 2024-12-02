Tendermint may lunch public blockchain

Tendermint grew into a project centered on exploring how consensus could be achieved in blockchain systems without relying on electricity-intensive processes like mining. The startup’s tech is now used as a consensus layer by blockchain development platforms like Eris, and due to its construction and goals, has often been associated with private blockchain projects.

Tendermint may seek to become the first public blockchain to implement sharding, a proposed solution to blockchain scalability that is also on the roadmap for Ethereum.

Tendermint’s public offering will seek to have logic for new shards, as well as validator shards that could have a freely defined application state.