Tendermint added to Microsofts Azure Blockchain-as-a-Service platform

Tendermint has been defined by its creators as a blockchain architecture that moves beyond limiting and monolithic token-based/Bitcoin-like systems.

Tendermint’s technology offers modular architecture for blockchain development, with an open-source blockchain engine at its core, which can power any ledger application.

Tendermint uses Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus, which design aims for not only accountability and regulatory compliance, but also scalability and speed.

Tendermint’s consensus engine communicates to applications via a socket protocol called TMSP or Tendermint Socket Protocol. Furthermore, Tendermint is able to decompose the blockchain design by offering an API between the application process and consensus process.