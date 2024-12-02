Tencent launches its NFT trading platform





The tech conglomerate has rolled out the Huanhe app — built on the company’s own Zhixin chain — on its Android application platform.

Its debut sales feature 300 audio NFTs created based on the Chinese talk show Shisanyao, set to be sold for USD 2.78 each.

Tencent is not the first Chinese tech giant that’s climbed aboard the NFT bandwagon. Alibaba affiliate Alipay sold 32,000 pieces of NFT artwork within a day in June 2021. Chinese online shopping platform Taobao, owned by Alibaba, also sold NFTs at its annual shopping festival.