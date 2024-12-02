Temenos partners with Taurus

Taurus’ technology will be integrated into the Temenos Transact banking software, in order to give bank customers access to digital assets. Taurus recently received a license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to operate an independent, regulated marketplace for such assets.

The Temenos platform’s cryptocurrencies options include staking and DeFi as well as tokenized assets. Temenos customers can access Taurus technology through the company's marketplace. It consists of the products Taurus-CAPITAL (tokenization and lifecycle management), Taurus-PROTECT (hot, warm and cold digital asset custody) and Taurus-EXPLORER (API -based connection to over 10 blockchain protocols).