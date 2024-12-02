Telegram adds crypto payments

The cryptocurrency functionality has been added back into the social app Telegram following a more than two-year hiatus stemming from a lengthy bout with the SEC in 2019.

Users can now send and receive Toncoin, as well as make Bitcoin purchases via the app, according to a tweet by The Open Network (TON) Foundation.

The foundation is responsible for the development of the TON blockchain which enables the crypto infrastructure for use within the social app. The foundation had raised USD 1 billion in donations to further its development efforts.

Users are not required to pay transaction fees and will no longer need to enter long crypto addresses with wallet functionality embedded into the app. It marks the first time the app has restored crypto functionality since its battle with the SEC in October 2019. Telegram abandoned the project shortly after being requested by the securities regulator to cease the sale of its native 'Gram' tokens.



