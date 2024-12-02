Telecom company Vodafone bails Libra Association

According to the representative, ‘Vodafone’s desire is to make a genuine contribution to extending financial inclusion’, focusing their efforts on M-Pesa, although they will continue to monitor the development of the Libra Association and remain open to the possibility of future co-operation. M-Pesa is an African mobile payment option developed by Safaricom, a Kenya-based outfit Vodafone collaborates with.

Regarding the telecom’s departure, Libra Association suggested that even though the makeup of the Association members may change over time, ‘the design of Libra’s governance and technology ensures the Libra payment system will remain resilient’.