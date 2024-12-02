TechX takes over XPort Digital

The purchase takes the form of a share purchase agreement and the total volume of the acquisition is CAD 5 million. XPort offers a fiat-to-crypto gateway solution that is tailored to retailers, enabling credit card payments processing on exchanges as well as for wallets and other cryptocurrency projects.

XPort's Fiat-to-Crypto-On-Ramping-Service offers a plug-and-play widget that can be set up for the respective retailer and an API available for direct integration into the company's platform. According to an XPort representative, merchants, exchanges and other cryptocurrency companies are now able to connect their cryptocurrencies and integrate XPort’s white label widget into their platform.